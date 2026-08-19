SHEILA’s secret escapades with wealthy married men at Sankara Hotel exposed - CEO’s wife busted her texting husband asking for paid MECHI





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Popular Instagram influencer Sheila Bernedette King'ori, better known as Pearls And Loaf, has been exposed for allegedly meeting wealthy married men for secret escapades at lavish city hotels.

A source reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and alleged that Sheila frequents the prestigious Sankara Hotel in Westlands, where she meets influential men for paid encounters

A woman, who is married to a CEO of a top government parastatal, also came forward with claims that she snooped through her husband's phone and found messages from Sheila asking him for paid mechi.

Sheila Bernedette King'ori has built a significant following on social media, where she often showcases a lavish lifestyle.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.