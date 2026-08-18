“Ni Kama Baba Jayden Anaoja Auntie” - Married woman confronts her pregnant househelp! Suspects she is having an affair with her husband (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A married woman was captured on camera confronting her pregnant househelp over rudeness and failure to perform household chores, amid suspicions that she is having an affair with her husband.

In the video, the enraged woman is heard complaining that the househelp had ‘grown horns’ and was behaving as if she was equal to her employer.

"Madharau uko nayo ni mingi. Huezi fanya kazi na hii mimba," the woman lamented, as she ordered the househelp to pack her belongings and leave.

However, the househelp refused, making it clear that she was only answerable to the woman's husband, identified as Baba Jayden.

Apparently, Baba Jayden had sided with the househelp and did not want her to leave, fueling suspicion that the two could be having an affair.

“Kwa nini Baba Jayden hataki uende?” the woman posed during the heated confrontation.

“Nitaenda wakati Baba Jayden atataka,” the househelp responded rudely to her employer.

Watch the trending video.



