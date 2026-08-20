Kasarani woman ABBY NJOROGE exposed as a notorious husband snatcher as a married woman cries out - Parades her photos online





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - A married woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse a woman identified as Abby Njoki, who resides in Kasarani, of having an affair with her husband and contributing to the breakdown of her marriage.

According to the woman, she discovered the affair between her husband and Abby before confronting her about the matter.

She claims that instead of resolving the issue amicably, Abby responded with insults during their confrontation.

The distressed wife subsequently shared photos of Abby on social media, accusing her of interfering with her marriage and warning other married women to be cautious.

Check out her post.



























The Kenyan DAILY POST.