US-based Kikuyu gay man and pastor, MWANGI MUKAMI, boldly flaunts his lover - Runs a church in California (PHOTOs)

Friday, August 21, 2026 - US-based preacher Mwangi Mukami has sparked an online buzz after posting photos of his male lover.
Mwangi fled to the US when he was 25 years
old to seek asylum, saying he was struggling to keep his identity as a gay man
in Kenya secret.
He described his move to America as a new
beginning.
He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from
San Francisco State University and a Master of Public Affairs from the
University of California, while building a career in nonprofit leadership and
community advocacy.
Mwangi is a senior pastor at a church in
California and is not afraid to share his relationship status publicly.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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