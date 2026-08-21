US-based Kikuyu gay man and pastor, MWANGI MUKAMI, boldly flaunts his lover - Runs a church in California (PHOTOs)





Friday, August 21, 2026 - US-based preacher Mwangi Mukami has sparked an online buzz after posting photos of his male lover.

Mwangi fled to the US when he was 25 years old to seek asylum, saying he was struggling to keep his identity as a gay man in Kenya secret.

He described his move to America as a new beginning.

He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of California, while building a career in nonprofit leadership and community advocacy.

Mwangi is a senior pastor at a church in California and is not afraid to share his relationship status publicly.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.