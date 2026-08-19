Unakula Bibi Ya Ndugu Yako Akiwa Hai - Family wrangles spill into the public as man is accused of having an affair with his brother’s wife! Waluyha Jamani





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Family wrangles have spilled into the public domain after a lady took to social media to expose one of her family members, claiming that he has wrecked his brother's marriage.

She paraded a photo of the man and alleged that he is having an affair with his brother's wife, identified as Agnes Kaisa.

She further claimed that he has had multiple wives in the past, but his marriages broke down due to his rogue behaviour.

The lady also paraded a photo of Agnes and called her out over the alleged affair with her brother-in-law.

Check out the posts below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.