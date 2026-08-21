Shock as MOSES KURIA warns GACHAGUA of an assassination plot amid rising political temperatures – “I Keep Fearing”





Friday, August 21, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has sensationally warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he could be endangering himself by making too many enemies.

In a post on X, Kuria, a former Cabinet Secretary and President Ruto’s advisor, acknowledged his political differences with Gachagua but stressed their long-standing friendship.

“My differences with Rigathi Gachagua notwithstanding, I deeply care for him as an old friend,” he wrote.

Kuria expressed concern over what he described as Gachagua’s growing hostility with political figures, cautioning that such confrontations might expose him to danger.

“At the rate he is making everyone an enemy, I keep fearing that some crazy guy might do a Lee Harvey Oswald solo act. God Forbid!” he added, referencing the assassin of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The tweet has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

Some Kenyans urged Gachagua to bolster his security, while others speculated that Kuria’s remarks could be a calculated move by powerful interests to gauge public sentiment on the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.