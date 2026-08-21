Above The Law? A driver of one of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus captured on camera bullying a senior traffic police officer in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)





Friday, August 21, 2026 - A driver affiliated with one of President Ruto's son's flashy matatus was caught on camera bullying a senior traffic police officer in Nairobi CBD, raising fresh concerns over the frequent disregard for traffic laws by crew members assigned to George Ruto's fleet of matatus.

In the video, the officer, who was controlling traffic, is seen issuing clear instructions to the driver.

However, the driver blatantly disregarded the officer's orders and sped off.

The officer was left staring at the driver, visibly shocked by his arrogance.

Watch the video.



