CHARLENE RUTO appears drunk with love as she goofs around with newlywed husband ISAYA YUNGE in China! Mapenzi Ni Tamu (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 20, 2026 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has given her followers a glimpse into her honeymoon with Tanzanian techpreneur husband Isaya Yunge, a week after their high-profile wedding.

The newlyweds are currently in China, where Charlene has been sharing moments from their trip with her followers on social media.

In one of the videos, Charlene is seen goofing around with Isaya during what appears to be a shopping outing.

The light-hearted moment between the couple has attracted attention online, with Charlene appearing happy and relaxed in the company of her newlywed husband.

Watch the video.



