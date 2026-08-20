CHARLENE RUTO appears drunk with love as she goofs around with newlywed husband ISAYA YUNGE in China! Mapenzi Ni Tamu (VIDEO)

Thursday, August 20, 2026 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has given her followers a glimpse into her honeymoon with Tanzanian techpreneur husband Isaya Yunge, a week after their high-profile wedding.
The newlyweds are currently in China, where Charlene has
been sharing moments from their trip with her followers on social media.
In one of the videos, Charlene is seen goofing around with
Isaya during what appears to be a shopping outing.
The light-hearted moment between the couple has attracted
attention online, with Charlene appearing happy and relaxed in the company of
her newlywed husband.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments