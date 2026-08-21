Dirty secrets of PURITY WANGECHI, the CEO of Tanj Curtains and Interiors, exposed - Fear married women! Alipeana Mechi Akiwa Na Mimba







Friday, August 21, 2026 - Several sources have come forward to expose city businesswoman Purity Wangechi, the CEO of Tanj Curtains and Interiors, spilling shocking details about her private life to the public.

According to the revelations, the married entrepreneur is reportedly involved in an affair with a female employee identified as Cecilia Wambo.

But that is not all; sources also claim she cheats on her husband with multiple partners.

One source alleges that the two met for private escapades around September last year, while Wangechi was pregnant, and that she allegedly infected him with “kaswende”.

See posts from the sources exposing her below.

















Photos of Purity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.