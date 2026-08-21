GREYSON BUCHICHI, the man arrested with fake Ksh 336 million is MP TIMOTHY WANYONYI’s son - Also accused of disappearing with a hired Prado! This guy is a crook





Friday, August 21, 2026 - It is now emerging that Greyson Buchichi, the young man linked to the Ksh 336 million in fake currencies seized in Eldoret, is the son of Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi.

But the fake cash case is not his only trouble.

Greyson is also facing accusations of disappearing with a Toyota Prado he had hired in Nakuru.

He used the rented vehicle to club-hop across Eldoret, Nakuru, and Nairobi before being tracked down and arrested in Kileleshwa.

After his arrest, he reportedly asked to be taken to Parliament to request money from his father, but he fled instead.

His father, Timothy Wanyonyi Wetangula, is a lawyer, politician, and disability rights advocate who has served as Westlands MP since 2013.

He is also the brother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.