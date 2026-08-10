SHOCK as CHARLENE RUTO’s newly-wed husband’s jilted ex-lover washes his dirty linen in public - “Ni Mtu Wa Ile Mrengo Ingine” - Did CHARLENE vet him?







Monday, August 10, 2026- A lady claiming to have dated Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed husband, Isaya Yunge, has continued to vent on Instagram following their high-profile wedding that has attracted national attention.

The woman, identified as Princess Nguemaa, who claims to be the niece of former Guinean President Lansana Conte, has shared a series of posts washing Isaya’s dirty linen in public.

Nguemaa suggested that Charlene may not have conducted a proper background check on Isaya before the two settled down.

She further alleged that Charlene had created pseudo accounts to stalk her on social media after she publicly revealed that she was in a relationship with Isaya.

The woman also alleged that Isaya’s embarrassing photos had been leaked on Snapchat, adding another twist to the unfolding social media drama.

Check out her posts below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.