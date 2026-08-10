CHARLENE RUTO shares photos of how she prepared for her wedding day - She had 6 make-up artists but still faced criticism





Monday, August 10, 2026 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has shared photos giving a glimpse into how she prepared for her much-talked-about wedding day.

The photos show Charlene surrounded by a team of makeup artists and stylists as she got ready for the high-profile ceremony.

At least six makeup artists were reportedly involved in helping her achieve her final look before she walked down the aisle.

Despite the elaborate preparation and the team of professionals involved, Charlene’s makeup still became a talking point on social media, with some Kenyans criticising her look.

See photos.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.