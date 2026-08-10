Desperate for attention? Slay queen Senator KAREN NYAMU flaunts “Nyash” in a trending video





Monday, August 10, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has caused a commotion on social media after sharing a video of herself walking around while flaunting her “Nyash.”

She posted the video from Naivasha, where she landed for the Joint Broad-Based Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting.

In the video, Nyamu is seen walking around wearing a short dress while seemingly flaunting her “Nyash” and curvy physique.

The vocal senator is known to court controversy and chase clout, with some critics labelling her a socialite bimbo.

Watch the video.

Apart from music, Samidoh clearly has good taste in women too.



Just look at Karen Nyamu mamae. pic.twitter.com/HJPQro15Pd — Kijana ya Misa🇰🇪 (@kijana_misa) August 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.