Desperate for attention? Slay queen Senator KAREN NYAMU flaunts “Nyash” in a trending video

Monday, August 10, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has caused a commotion on social media after sharing a video of herself walking around while flaunting her “Nyash.”
She posted the video from Naivasha, where she landed for the
Joint Broad-Based Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting.
In the video, Nyamu is seen walking around wearing a short
dress while seemingly flaunting her “Nyash” and curvy physique.
The vocal senator is known to court controversy and chase
clout, with some critics labelling her a socialite bimbo.
Watch the video.
Apart from music, Samidoh clearly has good taste in women too.— Kijana ya Misa🇰🇪 (@kijana_misa) August 9, 2026
Just look at Karen Nyamu mamae. pic.twitter.com/HJPQro15Pd
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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