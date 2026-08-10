Desperate for attention? Slay queen Senator KAREN NYAMU flaunts “Nyash” in a trending video


Monday, August 10, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has caused a commotion on social media after sharing a video of herself walking around while flaunting her “Nyash.”

She posted the video from Naivasha, where she landed for the Joint Broad-Based Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting.

In the video, Nyamu is seen walking around wearing a short dress while seemingly flaunting her “Nyash” and curvy physique.

The vocal senator is known to court controversy and chase clout, with some critics labelling her a socialite bimbo.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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