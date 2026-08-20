





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Private detective Jane Mugoh has accused self-proclaimed forex trader Amin FX, a business associate of Kenyan Prince, of defrauding a client of Ksh835,000.

In a social media post, Mugoh claimed that Amin FX targets Kenyans living in the diaspora by presenting himself as a professional and experienced forex trader.

She further claimed that her client, who is based in Canada, was sent a fake tracking number after making a payment.

According to Mugoh, she personally contacted Amin FX in an attempt to resolve the matter amicably but claimed that he later blocked her.

The detective also accused him of living a lavish lifestyle as victims suffer.

“I am urging Kenyans of goodwill to help me arrest this dangerous Mohamed who is heartless,” she stated.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.