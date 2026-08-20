Alikua Anauza Kasusu - Pastor KANYARI rescues another LADY from the streets after MARION NAIPEI! Admires her physique as he introduces her to the church (VIDEO)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Ministries Church, has promised to reform another lady after previously rescuing Marion Naipei from the streets.

The lady, who claims to be 19 years old, visited Kanyari’s church seeking deliverance and confessed that she had been selling “mechi” for survival.

“I have been seeing you on TikTok,” the lady told Kanyari when he asked her how she came to know about his ministry.

Kanyari, a well-known womanizer, appeared to admire the lady’s physique as he introduced her to the church and spoke about his plans to help her change her life.

Watch the video.



