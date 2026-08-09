PHOTOs of CHARLENE RUTO’s husband’s jilted girlfriend who is crashing out after discovering his wedding online - She is the niece of former Guinean President LANSANA CONTE





Monday, August 10, 2026 - A lady identified as Princess Nguemma has taken to social media to express her heartbreak following Charlene Ruto’s high-profile wedding to Isaya Yunge.

The woman, who claims to be the niece of former Guinean President Lansana Conte, shared a series of emotional posts after discovering that Isaya had married Charlene.

Nguemma claimed that she had been in a relationship with Isaya and appeared shocked after photos and videos from the wedding surfaced online.

She went on to vent her frustrations on social media, questioning why Isaya had not informed her about his plans to get married.

The woman also appeared to mock various aspects of the wedding, including Charlene’s hairstyle and the wedding cake, as she continued expressing her disappointment.

Check out her trending posts and photos below.