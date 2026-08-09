PHOTOs of CHARLENE RUTO’s husband’s jilted girlfriend who is crashing out after discovering his wedding online - She is the niece of former Guinean President LANSANA CONTE

Monday, August 10, 2026 - A lady identified as Princess Nguemma has taken to social media to express her heartbreak following Charlene Ruto’s high-profile wedding to Isaya Yunge.
The woman, who claims to be the niece of former Guinean
President Lansana Conte, shared a series of emotional posts after discovering
that Isaya had married Charlene.
Nguemma claimed that she had been in a relationship with
Isaya and appeared shocked after photos and videos from the wedding surfaced
online.
She went on to vent her frustrations on social media,
questioning why Isaya had not informed her about his plans to get married.
The woman also appeared to mock various aspects of the
wedding, including Charlene’s hairstyle and the wedding cake, as she continued
expressing her disappointment.
Check out her trending posts and photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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