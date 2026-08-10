Popular Kikuyu Mugithi female singer's outfit and dance moves during a TV show spark buzz online - Hizi Ni Gani Sasa? (VIDEO)

Monday, August 10, 2026 - Legendary Mugithi singer Wangari Wa Kabera has left netizens talking after she turned up for a live performance on Inooro TV in an outfit that some viewers felt did not suit her appearance.
In a trending video, the seasoned singer, who is among the
most popular female Mugithi performers, is seen delivering an energetic
performance alongside a live band.
However, it was her outfit and energetic dance moves that
caught the attention of viewers, with the video quickly generating reactions on
social media.
Some netizens poked fun at her dance moves and fashion
choice, while others defended the veteran singer, arguing that she was simply
enjoying herself and entertaining her audience.
Watch the trending video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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