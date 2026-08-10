Popular Kikuyu Mugithi female singer's outfit and dance moves during a TV show spark buzz online - Hizi Ni Gani Sasa? (VIDEO)





Monday, August 10, 2026 - Legendary Mugithi singer Wangari Wa Kabera has left netizens talking after she turned up for a live performance on Inooro TV in an outfit that some viewers felt did not suit her appearance.

In a trending video, the seasoned singer, who is among the most popular female Mugithi performers, is seen delivering an energetic performance alongside a live band.

However, it was her outfit and energetic dance moves that caught the attention of viewers, with the video quickly generating reactions on social media.

Some netizens poked fun at her dance moves and fashion choice, while others defended the veteran singer, arguing that she was simply enjoying herself and entertaining her audience.

Watch the trending video below.



