CHARLENE RUTO’s newly-wed husband’s heartbroken girlfriend cries out on social media after discovering his wedding online - Ukiachwa Achika Madam! See posts

Monday, August 10, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a lady claiming to have been in a relationship with Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed husband, Isaya Yunge, expressed her disappointment after discovering that he had married without informing her.

The woman reportedly learnt about Isaya’s wedding after photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online, leaving her shocked and seemingly disappointed.

She subsequently took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a series of posts reacting to the wedding and appearing to question why Isaya had not told her about his plans to get married.

“So why didn’t you say that you were getting married? Very sneaky move there,” one of her posts read.

In other posts, the woman appeared to mock various aspects of the high-profile wedding, including Charlene’s hairstyle and the wedding cake.

Check out the posts.





















































The Kenyan DAILY POST.