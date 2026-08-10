Netizens unearth a past post of CHARLENE RUTO’s newly-wed husband, ISAYA YUNGE, saying he was planning to marry 4 wives - Did she do a proper background check on this Tanzanian man?





Monday, August 10, 2026 - Hawk-eyed netizens have unearthed a past post by Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed husband, Isaya Yunge, in which he expressed a desire to marry four wives.

In an Instagram post dated November 22, 2025, Isaya told his fellow Tanzanians to prepare to contribute towards his wedding ceremonies, saying that his Islamic faith allows him to marry up to four wives.

The post has raised eyebrows, with some social media users questioning whether Charlene conducted a proper background check on Isaya before the two settled down.

The resurfaced post also comes at a time when a lady, who claims to be the niece of former Guinean President Lansana Conte, has been washing Isaya’s dirty linen in public.

Check out Isaya’s post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.