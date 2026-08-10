Lazima Upande Kitanda - TV47 Boss, SIMON MACHARIA GACHURU, accused of preying on junior staff members





Monday, August 10, 2026 - A senior boss at TV47, one of Kenya’s fast-growing media stations, has been accused of using his position to make inappropriate advances toward junior female employees.

A source reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, alleging that Simon Macharia Gachuru, the station’s Editor-in-Chief, asks junior reporters for “mechi” in exchange for professional opportunities, including access to stories and other opportunities within the newsroom.

The source further alleged that some employees who turned down the advances were subsequently harassed and denied opportunities despite having the required talent and qualifications.

“A newsroom should reward talent,” the source lamented while calling out Macharia over the alleged conduct.

Below is a video of some of the staff members talking about their boss, who is now being accused of preying on junior female reporters.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.