Lazima Upande Kitanda - TV47 Boss, SIMON MACHARIA GACHURU, accused of preying on junior staff members

Monday, August 10, 2026 - A senior boss at TV47, one of Kenya’s fast-growing media stations, has been accused of using his position to make inappropriate advances toward junior female employees.
A source
reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, alleging that
Simon Macharia Gachuru, the station’s Editor-in-Chief, asks junior
reporters for “mechi” in exchange for professional opportunities, including
access to stories and other opportunities within the newsroom.
The
source further alleged that some employees who turned down the advances were
subsequently harassed and denied opportunities despite having the required
talent and qualifications.
“A newsroom should reward
talent,” the source lamented while calling out Macharia over the alleged
conduct.
Below is a video of some of the staff members talking about their boss, who is now being accused of preying on junior female reporters.
@tv47_ke Mr Macharia Gachuru anapeleka watu huku editorial mbio 😂😂 Watu wameeka vitu kwa roho😂😂😭 #tv47digital ♬ original sound - TV47
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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