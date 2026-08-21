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Man shares PHOTO from the infamous Sabina Joy club after picking up a LADY - Claims she charged him only 400 bob despite her voluptuous figure (LOOK)
Man shares PHOTO from the infamous Sabina Joy club after picking up a LADY - Claims she charged him only 400 bob despite her voluptuous figure (LOOK)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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