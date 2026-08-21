Gold-digger - Man shares LADY’s response after complimenting her beauty and asking for her phone number! Bila Pesa Hutoboi





Friday, August 21, 2026 - A man has shared a lady’s blunt response after he slid into her DMs to compliment her beauty and ask for her phone number.

The lady had posted a photo of herself on social media, prompting the man to shoot his shot after being impressed by her looks.

After complimenting her, he asked for her phone number so they could presumably continue their conversation away from social media.

However, the woman’s response caught him off guard.

According to the screenshots shared by the man, she told him that he would first have to settle a bill before she could give him her phone number.

The unexpected response appeared to irritate the man, who fired back with harsh words.

Check this out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.