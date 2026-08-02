Luo woman intercepted trafficking bhang cleverly concealed beneath a sack of bananas after detectives flagged down a long-distance bus (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 2, 2026 - A 45-year-old woman has been arrested after detectives intercepted a long-distance passenger bus and recovered a large consignment of cannabis sativa cleverly concealed beneath sacks of bananas.
The
intelligence-led operation was conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics
Unit (ANU), Coast Region, working jointly with officers from Mariakani Police
Station, following actionable intelligence about a suspected drug shipment
being transported from Busia to Mombasa.
Acting on
the tip-off, the officers mounted a targeted operation at the Mariakani
Weighbridge, where they flagged down a Tahmeed bus for a thorough search.
During
the inspection, detectives uncovered five gunny bags containing cannabis sativa
that had been carefully hidden beneath a consignment of bananas in an apparent
attempt to evade detection.
Investigations
established that the consignment belonged to 45-year-old Evelyn Atieno Ochola,
who was immediately arrested at the scene.
She is currently in police
custody undergoing processing ahead of her arraignment in court, while the
recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits.
Detectives are continuing with investigations to establish the source and intended destination of the drugs, as well as whether other suspects were involved in the trafficking network.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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