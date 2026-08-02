Luo woman intercepted trafficking bhang cleverly concealed beneath a sack of bananas after detectives flagged down a long-distance bus (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 2, 2026 - A 45-year-old woman has been arrested after detectives intercepted a long-distance passenger bus and recovered a large consignment of cannabis sativa cleverly concealed beneath sacks of bananas.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), Coast Region, working jointly with officers from Mariakani Police Station, following actionable intelligence about a suspected drug shipment being transported from Busia to Mombasa.

Acting on the tip-off, the officers mounted a targeted operation at the Mariakani Weighbridge, where they flagged down a Tahmeed bus for a thorough search.

During the inspection, detectives uncovered five gunny bags containing cannabis sativa that had been carefully hidden beneath a consignment of bananas in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

Investigations established that the consignment belonged to 45-year-old Evelyn Atieno Ochola, who was immediately arrested at the scene.

She is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of her arraignment in court, while the recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits.

Detectives are continuing with investigations to establish the source and intended destination of the drugs, as well as whether other suspects were involved in the trafficking network.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.