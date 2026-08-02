A single mother confronted after taking her young son to a club in Kitengela (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 2, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a local club in Kitengela after a woman was confronted by fellow patrons for bringing her young son into the entertainment venue.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman is seen seated inside the club while her son moves around the premises, prompting concern from other revelers.

Several patrons approached her and questioned her decision to bring the child to the club, arguing that it was not a suitable environment for a young boy.

The woman defended herself, insisting that her son was not consuming alcohol and that there was nothing wrong with him being there.

However, the concerned patrons remained unconvinced and urged her to leave the club with the child, accusing her of exposing him to an inappropriate environment.

Watch the video.

Patrons confront a single mother after taking her young son to a club in Kitengela pic.twitter.com/1YJC6W4U6f — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.