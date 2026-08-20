



Thursday, August 20, 2026 - A mystery has emerged in Katutu, Kitui County, after an Audi A4, registration number KCP 416S, was reportedly found abandoned at the same spot for several months.

According to information shared by local residents, the vehicle has remained stationary for an extended period, with its keys still inside.

The circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s abandonment remain unclear, raising questions about who owns it and why it was left unattended for such a long time.

Residents have appealed to anyone who may recognise the vehicle or have information about its owner to come forward and help establish what happened.

The appeal has since been shared widely on social media in an effort to reach the owner or anyone with information that could help unravel the mystery.

Anyone who recognises the Audi A4, registration KCP 416S, has been asked to alert the owner or relevant authorities so that the circumstances surrounding its abandonment can be established.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.