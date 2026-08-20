Ecuadorian Intelligence Chief and five Americans among seven killed in Samburu Chopper crash

Thursday, August 20, 2026 - An Ecuadorian intelligence chief and five Americans, including a senior Telemundo executive, were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Samburu County on August 19.
The Ecuadorian official has been identified as Michele Sensi
Contugi, 44, a dual Italian‑Ecuadorian national who headed Ecuador’s National
Intelligence Centre in Quito.
Contugi, from a prominent Tuscan family and once a well‑known
businessman in Ecuador, was holidaying in Kenya with his wife when the tragedy
struck.
Among the American victims was José Alberto Suárez, 55, a
long‑time NBC Universal and Telemundo executive who managed several Florida TV
stations.
The U.S. State Department confirmed his death, noting that
five Americans were on board.
“The U.S. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is
providing consular assistance. We extend our deepest condolences to the
families and loved ones in their loss,” a spokesperson said.
Kenya’s Civil Aviation Authority reported that the
helicopter went down at 9:13 a.m. in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe.
The aircraft was flying a charter route from Suyian
Conservancy to the mountain when it crashed, leaving no survivors.
The victims were identified as pilot Josh Outram and
passengers Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michele
Contugi, and Suian Suarez, the only woman aboard.
Investigators have cordoned off the crash site, with the
cause of the accident still under investigation.
The tragedy has drawn international attention, given the
high‑profile victims and the ongoing investigation into one of Kenya’s
deadliest aviation accidents this year.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Condolences to the families for the loss of their loved ones. May God Almighty give them the peace that surpass human understanding to bear the loss. May their souls RIEPReplyDelete