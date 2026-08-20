Ecuadorian Intelligence Chief and five Americans among seven killed in Samburu Chopper crash





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - An Ecuadorian intelligence chief and five Americans, including a senior Telemundo executive, were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Samburu County on August 19.

The Ecuadorian official has been identified as Michele Sensi Contugi, 44, a dual Italian‑Ecuadorian national who headed Ecuador’s National Intelligence Centre in Quito.

Contugi, from a prominent Tuscan family and once a well‑known businessman in Ecuador, was holidaying in Kenya with his wife when the tragedy struck.

Among the American victims was José Alberto Suárez, 55, a long‑time NBC Universal and Telemundo executive who managed several Florida TV stations.

The U.S. State Department confirmed his death, noting that five Americans were on board.

“The U.S. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones in their loss,” a spokesperson said.

Kenya’s Civil Aviation Authority reported that the helicopter went down at 9:13 a.m. in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe.

The aircraft was flying a charter route from Suyian Conservancy to the mountain when it crashed, leaving no survivors.

The victims were identified as pilot Josh Outram and passengers Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michele Contugi, and Suian Suarez, the only woman aboard.

Investigators have cordoned off the crash site, with the cause of the accident still under investigation.

The tragedy has drawn international attention, given the high‑profile victims and the ongoing investigation into one of Kenya’s deadliest aviation accidents this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.