Kayole lady who has been missing for months found dead - She was 7 months pregnant during her disappearance and had just completed form four (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - The family of a young woman from Kayole is mourning after she was found dead, months after she went missing.

Ivy Nyandinio had reportedly been missing since February this year, when she left her family home in Kayole and never returned.

According to a post mourning her, Ivy had recently completed Form Four and was helping her mother sell food to make a living.

The family had been facing financial difficulties following the death of Ivy’s father in September last year.

Her mother was reportedly unable to afford to enroll her for a course after completing secondary school.

During this period, Ivy entered into a relationship and informed her mother about her boyfriend.

At the time she disappeared in February, she was reportedly seven months pregnant.

According to the account, Ivy had visited her boyfriend’s residence and returned home the following day.

Her mother reportedly asked about the man’s intentions, given Ivy’s condition, but she assured her that they were on good terms.

Ivy later left home again but never returned.

Her phone was switched off, and attempts by her mother to establish her whereabouts proved unsuccessful.

The man reportedly told the family that Ivy was not at his residence.

The family remained without information about her whereabouts until Wednesday, when her mother, accompanied by relatives, went to Mama Lucy Hospital to make inquiries.

They reportedly discovered that Ivy had been taken to the facility on March 17 as an unidentified person.

According to the hospital report cited in the post, she had been diagnosed with heavy bleeding and later died.

The family is now following up with the hospital as they seek to establish exactly what happened to Ivy and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The loss has left the family devastated, particularly her mother, who had already lost her husband months earlier.



