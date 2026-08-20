Detectives uncover a drug den in Narok quarry - Seize bhang worth over Ksh 3.3 million (PHOTO)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) detectives stationed at Narok Police Station have arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized cannabis sativa valued at approximately Ksh3.3 million.

The detectives acted on intelligence before launching a coordinated raid targeting makeshift structures within the Narok main quarry area, which were suspected to be used to store the illicit drugs.

The operation led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Joel Rimin Koisikir, Hassan Mukaria Jackson and Robert Turgut Kipkoech.

During the raid, detectives recovered 19 packages of cannabis sativa weighing 118.6 kilograms.

The narcotics are estimated to have a street value of approximately Ksh3, 358,000.

Detectives also recovered assorted packing materials believed to have been used in the packaging and distribution of the illicit drugs.

The three suspects remain in custody as detectives complete processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the seized narcotics have been secured and preserved as exhibits as investigations into the suspected trafficking network continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.