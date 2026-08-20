How a phone stolen by motorbike-riding thugs in Kangemi led detectives to a shop in Nairobi CBD where unscrupulous traders are involved in phone theft syndicate in the city (PHOTO)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - A phone seller based along Kimathi Street has been linked to a suspected phone-theft syndicate operating in Nairobi’s Central Business District following investigations into a mobile phone snatching incident in Kangemi.

The incident dates back to May 29, 2026, when three men riding a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a member of the public at Kangemi Market.

The victim reported the incident at Kangemi Police Station, prompting detectives to launch investigations to recover the stolen handset and identify those behind the theft.

The probe eventually led officers to an individual who was found in possession of the stolen phone.

During questioning, the suspect cooperated with investigators and provided information that helped detectives trace other individuals believed to be connected to the suspected theft network.

Acting on the intelligence, officers from Central Police Station and Kangemi Police Station raided a premises at Kimathi House, where three suspects were arrested.

Police also recovered 30 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, alongside a safe box, during the operation.

The recovered handsets have been retained as exhibits as detectives continue investigations to establish their rightful owners and determine the extent of the suspected network.

The three suspects are being held at Central Police Station pending arraignment.

The National Police Service has commended members of the public for cooperating with investigators and providing information that can help combat phone theft in Nairobi.

Police have also cautioned members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing second-hand phones and other electronics, particularly from unregulated vendors, to avoid unknowingly purchasing stolen property.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.