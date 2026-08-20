EXPOSED! PHOTOs of notorious mchele ladies drugging male patrons in Kisumu clubs! A victim’s bank account was emptied after being drugged at Club Da Place





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Two ladies suspected of targeting male patrons at entertainment joints in Kisumu have been exposed as police launch a manhunt for them.

The two are accused of drugging a male patron at Club Da Place, one of the popular entertainment spots in the lakeside city, before accessing his bank account and withdrawing his money.

According to reports, the victim met the suspects at the club before the incident occurred.

After realizing that he had lost money from his bank account, the victim obtained photos of the two women from the club’s social media pages.

He subsequently shared the photos online, appealing to members of the public with information about their identities or whereabouts to assist the authorities.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.