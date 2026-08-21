GACHAGUA to finance the construction of a mausoleum in remembrance of the late MP JOHANA NG’ENO - NG’ENO’s mother hints RUTO lied to them! The grave is in a mess (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Friday, August 21, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to finance the construction of a mausoleum in memory of the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno.

Gachagua made the promise after visiting Ng’eno’s gravesite, where he expressed concern over its condition.

Speaking during the visit, Gachagua instructed designers to come up with a suitable design that would be approved by Ng’eno’s mother before construction begins immediately.

“I will help in the construction of a mausoleum in remembrance of my friend Johanna Ng'eno.

"I have instructed the designers to develop a design that Mama will be comfortable with.

"Work should commence immediately,” Gachagua said.

Ng’eno’s mother also appeared to raise concerns over the family’s treatment following the burial of the former legislator, suggesting that they had been abandoned by the State.

Her remarks came as the condition of Ng’eno’s gravesite attracted attention, with images showing what appeared to be a neglected burial site.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.