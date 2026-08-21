Governor NATEMBEYA explains why he opted out of 2027 presidential race as he backs SIFUNA’s bid







Friday, August 21, 2026 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has ruled out contesting the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Natembeya, who is among the United Opposition principals, stated that his focus remains on serving the people of his county.

In the same breath, Natembeya threw his weight behind former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s presidential bid.

“I left Sifuna to pursue the presidency because what made me leave office as Regional Commissioner was not about the presidency; it was about the problems facing the people of Trans Nzoia, and I have not yet finished that work,” he said.

His remarks follow a recent meeting at his Kitale home with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other Western leaders.

Natembeya disclosed that the talks focused on uniting the region’s leadership to mobilize the Luhya community into voting as a bloc.

He hinted that the region could rally behind Sifuna for the presidency, confirming plans to consolidate under one party.

“When Sifuna is campaigning in Nairobi, Taita Taveta and the rest of Kenya, we will tour all 38 constituencies of this region.

“In 2027, we will vote as one house under one party,” Natembeya reiterated.

The first-time governor emphasized that while he supports regional unity, his priority remains addressing local issues in Trans Nzoia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.