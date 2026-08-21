Governor NATEMBEYA explains why he opted out of 2027 presidential race as he backs SIFUNA’s bid

Friday, August 21, 2026 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has ruled out contesting the presidency in the 2027 General Election.
Natembeya, who is among the United Opposition principals,
stated that his focus remains on serving the people of his county.
In the same breath, Natembeya threw his weight behind former
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s presidential bid.
“I left Sifuna to
pursue the presidency because what made me leave office as Regional
Commissioner was not about the presidency; it was about the problems facing the
people of Trans Nzoia, and I have not yet finished that work,” he said.
His remarks follow a recent meeting at his Kitale home with
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other Western leaders.
Natembeya disclosed that the talks focused on uniting the
region’s leadership to mobilize the Luhya community into voting as a bloc.
He hinted that the region could rally behind Sifuna for the
presidency, confirming plans to consolidate under one party.
“When Sifuna is campaigning in Nairobi, Taita
Taveta and the rest of Kenya, we will tour all 38 constituencies of this
region.
“In 2027, we will vote as one house under one
party,” Natembeya reiterated.
The first-time governor emphasized that while he supports
regional unity, his priority remains addressing local issues in Trans Nzoia.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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