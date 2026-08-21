GACHAGUA impregnated his cousin’s daughter - Gloves off as Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI attacks him in an explosive post! Threatens to spill more dirt





Friday, August 21, 2026 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming that he had a romantic affair with a close family member that resulted in a pregnancy.

According to Wamumbi, Gachagua impregnated his cousin’s daughter.

Read the full post below.

Rigathi Gachagua has completely gone mad now.

A 61-year-old mzee is now discussing marital affairs of young women same age as his sons; this is the first we have seen in the country since 1963.

He has either gone mad, or he is uncultured.

I will not go to his level and insult his wife the way he is insulting mine, because if I do so, I will be insulting a woman of the age of my mother.

If it were a competition to insult wives, I would have reminded Rigathi Gachagua the following

1. That his wife killed a young lady called Maureen Kinyua after Rigathi Gachagua impregnated her.

Maureen's mother was paid Ksh 700,000 by Rigathi Gachagua, and she withdrew a case she had filed at Karatina law courts.

2. That his wife, when she was an employee of Co-operative Bank, in charge of coffee payments, stole all the money for Mathira North Cooperative Society (Ruguru Ward), and that is why there is no single operational coffee factory in Ruguru.

3. That his wife was not mad because of Karen Nyamu; she was mad because of a lady called Esther Maina, a daughter of Rigathi's cousin who has a child with Rigathi.

But I will not compete with Rigathi and insult his wife. I urge those close to him to tell him to do politics and leave people's wives alone, because if he continues, some of us shall not do politics; we shall focus on his wife too.

You are hereby warned, stop, or I will stop you.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.