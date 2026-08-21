Shocking CCTV footage captures armed thugs attacking a boda boda rider with crude weapons at night in Kitale, leaving him for dead (VIDEO)

Friday, August 21, 2026 - A boda boda rider was violently attacked by armed thugs in Kitale and robbed moments after dropping off a female passenger.
CCTV
footage capturing the incident shows the rider dropping the passenger outside a
residential apartment, unaware that they were being followed.
As
soon as the lady alighted, the thugs struck.
One
of the suspects moved towards the woman and robbed her, while his accomplices
attacked the boda boda rider with crude weapons.
The
rider fell to the ground and became unconscious as the suspects robbed him.
The
woman appeared badly shaken as she witnessed the attack.
The
suspects fled the scene on a motorbike after robbing the victims, leaving the
injured rider on the ground.
Watch the video here Link>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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