Shocking CCTV footage captures armed thugs attacking a boda boda rider with crude weapons at night in Kitale, leaving him for dead (VIDEO)





Friday, August 21, 2026 - A boda boda rider was violently attacked by armed thugs in Kitale and robbed moments after dropping off a female passenger.

CCTV footage capturing the incident shows the rider dropping the passenger outside a residential apartment, unaware that they were being followed.

As soon as the lady alighted, the thugs struck.

One of the suspects moved towards the woman and robbed her, while his accomplices attacked the boda boda rider with crude weapons.

The rider fell to the ground and became unconscious as the suspects robbed him.

The woman appeared badly shaken as she witnessed the attack.

The suspects fled the scene on a motorbike after robbing the victims, leaving the injured rider on the ground.

Watch the video here Link>>>



