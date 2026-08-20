Flirting With Death! A motorbike rider spotted pulling daring stunts along a busy highway at night amid rising cases of accidents (VIDEO)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - A motorist has captured a video of a young motorbike rider pulling dangerous stunts along a busy highway at night, putting his life and other road users at risk.

In the video, the rider is seen speeding along the highway before lifting the front wheel of his motorbike and performing stunts reminiscent of scenes from action movies.

Despite the busy road and vehicles driving nearby, the rider appeared unfazed as he continued with the risky manoeuvres.

At one point, motorists could be heard hooting as they attempted to warn him against the dangerous behaviour.

The video has sparked concern among road users, particularly amid growing concerns over motorbike-related accidents involving young riders.

Motorcycle riders are among the most vulnerable road users, with reckless riding, speeding and failure to observe traffic rules often increasing the risk of serious accidents.

The latest footage has renewed calls for riders to exercise greater caution and avoid stunts that could endanger both themselves and other road users.



