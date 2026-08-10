Controversial Zimbabwean businessman and convicted fraudster, WICKNELL CHIVAYO, shares a video being driven by President RUTO during CHARLENE RUTO’s wedding and brags





Monday, August 10, 2026 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was among the guests invited to witness President Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, tie the knot with her Tanzanian fiancé, Isaya Yunge, at the Head of State’s 900-acre Kilgoris residence.

Chivayo posted a video showing himself being driven by President Ruto and thanked God for what he described as special grace.

“God is the greatest. I am being driven by the President,” he was heard saying in the video.

Chivayo’s bond with Ruto has continued to raise eyebrows, given his controversial business dealings and public profile.

Wicknell Chivayo is a controversial Zimbabwean businessman with a history of criminal convictions and high-profile tendering controversies.

He was convicted of theft and money laundering in 2004 and served three years in prison.

He has since faced multiple fraud, corruption and money-laundering investigations linked to major state contracts and election logistics across Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.