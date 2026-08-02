Club influencer CIGGIE JOHNSON sparks a buzz after sharing a video goofing around with singer AVRIL- Age seems to have taken a toll on her (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 2, 2026 - Controversial club influencer Ciggie Johnson has sparked reactions online after sharing a video goofing around with veteran singer Avril Nyambura.

A section of social media users commented that age seems to have taken a toll on the once-celebrated singer, reminiscing about the days when she was regarded as one of the hottest female artistes in East Africa.

The 41-year-old celebrity and single mother of one has gained weight over the years, with some netizens saying she now looks almost unrecognizable compared to her earlier days in the spotlight.

Watch the video.

Club influencer CIGGIE JOHNSON sparks a buzz after sharing a video goofing around with singer AVRIL pic.twitter.com/2OktYaUffv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.