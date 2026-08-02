Unafanya Nini Na Mtoto Wa Shule? - DRAMA as a rogue Kenyan PASTOR is busted with a schoolgirl in his house (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 2, 2026 - A rogue Kenyan pastor faced the wrath of members of the public after he was busted with a schoolgirl at his rented house.

It is believed that the pastor lured the girl, who is reportedly one of his congregants, to his house on the pretext that he was praying for her.

However, it is alleged that he had ulterior motives.

In the video, the pastor is seen being confronted by an angry crowd before receiving a beating.

“Unafanya nini na mtoto wa shule?” a man is heard asking the pastor as he pleads for mercy.

Watch the dramatic video.

Unafanya Nini Na Mtoto Wa Shule? - DRAMA as a rogue Kenyan PASTOR is busted with a schoolgirl in his house. pic.twitter.com/OsmslR3zmh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.