A LADY among suspects arrested as police nab gang linked to crime in Kisumu, recover crude weapons and suspected stolen property (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 1, 2026 - A woman is among six suspects arrested during a police operation targeting a gang believed to be behind a series of criminal activities in Kisumu East Sub-county.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out by police officers following reports linking the suspects to a string of crimes in the area.

During the raid, officers recovered an assortment of suspected stolen property, including electronic appliances, household items, and crude weapons believed to have been used in the commission of robberies.

Police also recovered tools suspected to have facilitated the gang's criminal activities.

The six suspects were taken into police custody, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The recovered items have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue to establish their rightful owners and determine whether the suspects are connected to other criminal incidents within Kisumu and its surrounding areas.

Police have urged members of the public to continue sharing information that can help combat crime and bring offenders to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.