Lazima Upande Kitanda - A lady exposes managers at PZ Cussons for preying on female job seekers! Leaks private messages of one of the bosses demanding for MECHI

Friday, July 31, 2026 - A lady has alleged that individuals holding positions of influence at PZ Cussons are exploiting female job seekers and employees through inappropriate advances.
According
to her, there are growing concerns that some female employees and even former
staff have been subjected to persistent and unwanted advances by individuals in
senior positions.
She
claims that those who rejected the advances were victimised, while others felt
pressured to remain silent for fear of losing their jobs or jeopardising future
employment opportunities.
The woman
also leaked what she says are private messages from one of the bosses, alleging
that he made inappropriate advances towards her in exchange for helping her
secure a job.
The individual
holds influence at PZ Cussons, with the multinational company hiring workers
through Platinum Staffing, a local outsourcing company.
Check out the leaked messages.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments