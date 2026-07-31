Lazima Upande Kitanda - A lady exposes managers at PZ Cussons for preying on female job seekers! Leaks private messages of one of the bosses demanding for MECHI





Friday, July 31, 2026 - A lady has alleged that individuals holding positions of influence at PZ Cussons are exploiting female job seekers and employees through inappropriate advances.

According to her, there are growing concerns that some female employees and even former staff have been subjected to persistent and unwanted advances by individuals in senior positions.

She claims that those who rejected the advances were victimised, while others felt pressured to remain silent for fear of losing their jobs or jeopardising future employment opportunities.

The woman also leaked what she says are private messages from one of the bosses, alleging that he made inappropriate advances towards her in exchange for helping her secure a job.

The individual holds influence at PZ Cussons, with the multinational company hiring workers through Platinum Staffing, a local outsourcing company.

Check out the leaked messages.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.