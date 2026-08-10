A 19-year-old thug lynched in Kibera after snatching a phone left behind a very beautiful and pregnant girlfriend - Why do beautiful ladies fall for these Ghetto thugs? (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 10, 2026 - A 19-year-old man identified as Dero, who was killed in Kibera in a mob justice incident, has reportedly left behind his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

According to reports circulating online, Dero and his girlfriend, identified as Maggie, were expecting their first child, with the young woman reportedly seven months pregnant at the time of his death.

Dero was involved in phone theft and is said to have recently started engaging in the vice, influenced by peer pressure and financial struggles.

The tragedy has drawn attention to Maggie, who is now facing the prospect of raising their unborn child without a father.

Photos of the couple have since circulated on social media.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.