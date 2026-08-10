Huwezi Endesha Gari Ukiwa Hivi - Night drama at Nyayo estate as tenants confront a drunk driver who was driving a brand new Prado recklessly (VIDEO)





Monday, August 10, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi after tenants confronted a man they claimed was driving a brand new Toyota Prado recklessly while intoxicated, putting other road users and residents at risk.

In a video circulating online, furious tenants are seen surrounding the vehicle and ordering the driver to step out.

A heated argument followed as the driver insisted he was planning to drive all the way to Mombasa despite concerns about his drunken state.

Fearing for his safety and that of other motorists, the tenants took matters into their own hands and snatched the car keys to prevent him from driving any further.

Watch the video below.



