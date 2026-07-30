Washed-up socialite VERA SIDIKA headlines a club gig in Murang’a - What happened to her once-adored NYASH? Age seems to be taking a toll on her (PHOTO & VIDEO)







Thursday, July 30, 2026 - Fast-fading socialite Vera Sidika headlined a gig at the newly launched Hangover Skybar in Murang’a, where she was seen showing off her famous Nyash to youthful revelers.

In a video shared on the club’s social media handles, the 37-year-old mother of two is seen teasing fans as she rocks a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves.

However, her once-adored Nyash appears to have lost some of the appeal that made it the talk of social media during her prime, with age seemingly beginning to take its toll.

See the photo and video below.

Socialite VERA SIDIKA during a club gig in Murang’a pic.twitter.com/4S16G8Jfmm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.