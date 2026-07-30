Video of a Kenyan single mother goofing around with her son sparks reactions - This boy needs a father figure - Hizi Ni Gani Sasa? (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - A Kenyan single mother has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a video of her bonding with her young son.

In the clip, the woman is seen in the kitchen preparing chapatis when her son walks in, climbs onto her back, and playfully sits on her as she continues with her chores.

The mother laughs at the son’s playful behavior, but the video drew divided opinions on social media, with some users turning the discussion to modern-day parenting, particularly in single-parent households.

Some commenters argued that the boy needs a father figure to guide him, while others described the interaction as inappropriate.

“This is a taboo,” one social media user wrote.

“The father must be absent,” another commented.

However, other users defended the mother, saying the clip simply captured a playful moment between a parent and her child and that people were reading too much into it.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.