SHOCK as GACHAGUA accuses RUTO’s Cabinet Ministers campaigning in Ol Kalou of preying on High School Girls - A CS was busted with 3 young LADIES in a hotel (VIDEO)





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made serious allegations against Cabinet ministers campaigning in Ol Kalou for UDA candidate Samuel Muchina, claiming some preyed on high school girls.

Speaking during an interview on Inooro TV, Gachagua alleged that three high school girls who had been reported missing were later found at a hotel in Naivasha with an unnamed Cabinet Secretary.

He further claimed that one of the girls' parents approached him after the incident and alleged that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) handling the matter had been threatened after the case was reported.

His former Communications Director, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has since responded, saying it would be unfortunate if Gachagua was making such serious allegations for political mileage without evidence.

Below is a video of Gachagua’s explosive interview on Inooro TV (for those who understand Kikuyu)



