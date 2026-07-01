WAMBUI COLLYMORE pays emotional tribute to late husband and former Safaricom CEO BOB COLLYMORE on 7th death anniversary - "7 Years, My Love” (PHOTO)







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Seven years have passed since former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore lost his battle with cancer.

Bob Collymore passed away on July 1, 2019, at his home after a long battle with blood cancer.

He was cremated at Kariokor Crematorium the following day.

To mark the anniversary of his passing, his widow, Wambui, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wambui posted a photo of the late Collymore holding a bouquet of flowers, wearing his trademark warm smile.

She simply captioned the photo: "7 years, my love," accompanied by angel emojis.

Wambui and the late Collymore exchanged vows in an intimate private wedding in April 2016 and largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

During Collymore's memorial service, Wambui requested mourners not to wear black attire, saying she wanted his life to be celebrated rather than mourned.

Her tribute sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions, with many Kenyans remembering Collymore's remarkable leadership and legacy.

Some also nostalgically remarked that Safaricom has never quite been the same since his tenure as CEO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST