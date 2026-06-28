PHOTOs of CHRISTINAH KANINI, the beautiful LADY who was killed by her husband over infidelity - He found a romantic message from another man on her phone! Kugongewa Ni Uchungu







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A middle-aged woman identified as Christinah Kanini reportedly lost her life after she was stabbed by her husband following a domestic dispute in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

According to reports, Kanini's husband, identified as Carlos, confronted her after finding a romantic message from another man on her phone.

The confrontation escalated into a heated argument, during which Carlos attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

He reportedly died by suicide shortly after the incident.

The bodies of the couple were discovered inside their rented house and later taken to the mortuary as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

The couple is reported to have left behind a young child.

Friends and relatives have taken to social media to mourn Kanini, with some alleging that Carlos displayed narcissistic behavior during their relationship.





Below are photos of the deceased Christinah Kanini and her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST