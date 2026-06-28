Kiambu politician exposed for being a serial cheater and wife beater - Left his wife to cohabit with his KAMBA side chick in Syokimau







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A Kiambu-based politician has come under scrutiny after allegations emerged accusing him of cheating on his wife with multiple women and subjecting her to physical abuse.

Zach Macharia, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Kiuu Ward and Chairperson of the Finance and Economic Planning Committee, is alleged to have left his wife and moved in with another woman in Syokimau.

He has also been accused of failing to provide adequate support for his children despite being financially well-off.

The allegations were shared through blogger Edgar Obare's newly launched Ongea platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST