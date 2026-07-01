NTSA Director General reveals why instant traffic fines are paid physically at KCB branches amid public uproar







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Nashon Kondiwa has defended the agency’s controversial directive requiring motorists penalized with instant traffic fines to make payments physically at KCB Bank branches.

During an interview on a local media house, Kondiwa explained that NTSA deliberately avoided channeling payments through the eCitizen platform, citing heightened risks of fraud.

He warned that fraudsters could easily exploit motorists by sending fake payment links via SMS.

“The reason why we are not using eCitizen is because of fraud. When it is M‑Pesa, confusing someone is very easy, so we are having a second layer before people pay,” Kondiwa said.

He added that physical interaction at bank counters provides an additional safeguard.

According to Kondiwa, the system was designed after reports of fraudsters impersonating NTSA officials and soliciting payments via text messages.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to protect Kenyans, we added another layer of physical interaction,” he stated.

At KCB branches, motorists are required to present a fine reference number, which is cross‑checked against the bank’s system before payment is processed.

“You will find that same reference reflected in the bank’s system, so you’re not paying money to an account without verification,” Kondiwa noted.

On June 1st, NTSA rolled out a new digital enforcement framework for minor traffic offences. Under the system, offenders may receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence instead of appearing in court immediately.

Notifications can be delivered physically, affixed to vehicles, or sent electronically via SMS and email.

Motorists can admit liability and pay fines within the stipulated period or contest the charges in court.

The rollout has sparked debate, with critics alleging the fines are more about revenue collection than road safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST