ODM Linda Mwananchi allied MP responds to claims of secretly working with RUTO's camp ahead of 2027 elections







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has strongly refuted claims that he is engaged in political negotiations with President William Ruto’s camp.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1st, the ODM legislator described the allegations as “false and reckless,” insisting that they were designed to sow division among reform‑minded leaders.

“I have taken note of the unfortunate remarks and propaganda being circulated suggesting that I am engaged in conversations or political arrangements with the William Ruto regime.”

“These allegations are false, reckless, and intended to sow division within those who seek genuine change in Kenya,” Amisi declared.

He singled out Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, urging him to desist from careless speculation.

“To my friend Ayub Savula, whom I have known for many years, I say this respectfully: this is no longer the season for political jokes or careless speculation.”

“Unlike you, some of us are well brought up, well mannered, well‑schooled, well cultured and highly principled,” Amisi said.

The youthful lawmaker defended his record, pointing to his participation in demonstrations against police brutality in June 2024.

He criticized attempts to brand young opposition leaders as Government moles without evidence, warning that such tactics undermine integrity and national unity.

“Kenya cannot continue recycling the same politics by suppressing a new generation of leaders committed to integrity, competence, and national unity,” he added.

Amisi’s remarks followed Savula’s claims that Ruto’s allies were courting him to defect.

His clarification also came a day after he cautioned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna against aligning with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that young Kenyans disillusioned with Ruto do not view Gachagua as a credible alternative.

“We cannot have a tribal kingpin as the President of Kenya. We need someone with a sound mind, who does not dwell on tribal politics,” Amisi asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST